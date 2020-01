Police have said Catlin could be in Connah's Quay or Mold. link

Reports of partially blocked and slow traffic due to RTC on A548 Sealand Road both ways around Greyhound Park Road. RTC happened just before 11:25. PIC:

North Wales Police @NWPolice

Update following the discovery of a body near Prestatyn A home office post mortem has been conducted; as a result the death has not been deemed suspicious and remains unexplained. The man is believed to be Terrance Joseph Moores, aged 63, from the Stockport area of Cheshire.