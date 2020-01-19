Police appeal for help locating a Buckley woman who went missing on Saturday

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a missing Buckley woman.

Rachel Saunders, 33, went missing from her home address at around 11am on Saturday morning.

She is described as being 5ft 8in tall with shoulder length brown hair.

Rachel was wearing a black coat with fur hood and a black and grey stripy jumper.

Police have asked the public to get in touch if they have seen Rachel or have information on her whereabouts.

Contact North Wales Police by calling 101 quoting reference number Itrace 32414.