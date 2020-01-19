News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for help locating a Buckley woman who went missing on Saturday

Published: Sunday, Jan 19th, 2020
Share:

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a missing Buckley woman.

Rachel Saunders, 33, went missing from her home address at around 11am on Saturday morning.

She is described as being 5ft 8in tall with shoulder length brown hair.

Rachel was wearing a black coat with fur hood and a black and grey stripy jumper.

Police have asked the public to get in touch if they have seen Rachel or have information on her whereabouts.

Contact North Wales Police by calling 101 quoting reference number Itrace 32414.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Coleg Cambria super six to compete for places at Shanghai ‘skills Olympics’

Tesco Express looks set to open in Connah’s Quay

Flint rescue team join large scale search in Rhyl following reports of a person in the River Clwyd

Targeting cross border drugs gangs – Home Secretary joins police in joint operation involving North Wales officers

Section of Chester’s City wall has collapsed after excavation work exposed foundations

Deeside Skaters ‘momentous’ double after being crowned Welsh and British Champions in same year.

Lord Barry Jones Award: Managing Director of Mold based P&A Group recognised for “outstanding work”

Column: Brexit Bill, Property Tax and Mondi – Updates from Alyn & Deeside MP Mark Tami

New Friends Group to launch supporting the Llwyni Valley in Connah’s Quay


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn