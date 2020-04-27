Police appeal for help locating a Buckley man who has been reported missing
North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a missing Buckley man.
Trevor Satchwell is thought to have left his home address in Buckley sometime between 1am and 8am this morning.
Police have said he, “left on foot possibly wearing grey or blue knitted sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black walking boots.”
If you know the whereabouts of Trevor or have seen him information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference number Y059254
#MISSING PERSON – Trevor Satchwell last seen at his home address in #Buckley sometime between 01:00 – 08:00 this morning. He left on foot wearing grey or blue knitted sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black walking boots. Sightings please contact NWP Tel. 101 quoting ref. Y059254 pic.twitter.com/oLU4mJNAcJ
— North Wales Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@NWPolice) April 27, 2020
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com