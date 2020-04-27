Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 27th Apr 2020

Updated: Mon 27th Apr

Police appeal for help locating a Buckley man who has been reported missing

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a missing Buckley man.

Trevor Satchwell is thought to have left his home address in Buckley sometime between 1am and 8am this morning.

Police have said he, “left on foot possibly wearing grey or blue knitted sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black walking boots.”

If you know the whereabouts of Trevor or have seen him information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference number Y059254



