Posted: Tue 28th Apr 2020

Police release new pictures of a Buckley man who has been reported missing

North Wales Police have issued new pictures of a Buckley pensioner who has been reported missing.

Trevor Satchwell, 74 who was last seen on Monday morning.

Police have said he, “left on foot possibly wearing grey or blue knitted sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black walking boots.”

“He could have travelled to Birmingham area.  Call us if you know where he is”

If you know the whereabouts of Trevor or have seen him information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference itrace 33759



