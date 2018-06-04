independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Missing teenager from Buckley found safe and well

Published: Monday, Jun 4th, 2018
Share:

North Wales Police have confirmed this morning a missing 15 year old from Buckley has been found safe and well.

 

LATEST NEWS:

Warning to Flintshire householders over brown bin bank details scammer

Free drinking water scheme along Wales coast path in bid fight plastic pollution

Doubling of services on the Wrexham to Bidston line vitally important for rail users in North Wales says AM

Duchess of Sussex to accompany the Queen next week for formal opening of the Storyhouse

Chester detectives release CCTV image following inappropriate touching in the city

Police launch investigation after finding injured man early this morning in Flint

£5bn transformation of Welsh rail services revealed – here’s the bits that interest us

Missing Deeside man who was last seen in Malpas found safe and well

Police presence in Flint as pathway is taped off

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn