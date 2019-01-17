News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for help in tracing a Merseyside man who is known to visit North Wales and Chester

Published: Thursday, Jan 17th, 2019
Merseyside Police are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of 20 year-old Connor Jones.

Connor, who has been living in the Vauxhall area, was last seen on Wednesday 9th January in the Vauxhall, Everton Brow area.

He is described as being white, of slim build with short brown hair. He has a scar on his right knuckle and a tattoo on the back of his leg.

He is known to frequent the Everton Valley area but also North Wales, Ellesmere Port and Chester areas.

Anyone who has seen Connor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @MissingPeople on 116 000.

