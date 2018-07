North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help in tracing a missing man from Flint.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for the police said:

“**MISSING** Have you seen Wayne Thorley in the Flint area? 32 years old wearing a blue hoody, jeans and a red baseball cap.”

Anyone who has seen Wayne or knows where he may be is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference W107132