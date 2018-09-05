Police appeal for help in locating a missing Flintshire woman last seen in Prestatyn

North Wales Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing a 19 year old woman who has been reported missing from the Mold area of Flintshire.

In an update on social media at 6.10am this morning police said Jessica Mitchell was last seen in Prestatyn yesterday evening, Tuesday.(September 4th)

Jessica is described as being 5ft tall, slim, long dark hair, she is believed to be wearing black t-shirt and black leggings, Nike trainers with flowers.

If you know Jessica’s wearabouts or have seen somebody matching her description police are asking you to call them on 101 quoting reference number W126709