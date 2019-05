Cheshire Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who is missing from Northwich.

David Jones, 51, who is white, 5’ 11” tall, of medium build and is clean shaven, was last seen in Northwich on Wednesday 15 May wearing bright orange work wear with fluorescent stripes with dark work boots and carrying a black and red rucksack.

Police have reason to believe he may be in the Colwyn Bay area, and anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting ref IML 401857