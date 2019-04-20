News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for help in locating a Flintshire man last seen at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

Published: Saturday, Apr 20th, 2019
North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a man from Greenfield who was last seen at Wrexham Maelor Hospital in the early hours of this morning, Saturday April 20.

A police update on social media states:

“Observations please for Barry Wayne Thorley 11051986 from Greenfield, Flintshire.

Last seen in Wrexham Maelor Hospital in the early hours 20/04/2019.

Described as 5’11 , grey hooded top, grey joggers.”

If you have seen Barry or know where he may be police ask you contact them on 101 stating reference number X053297.

