North Wales Police have launched an appeal this eveving for help tracing a man from the Deeside area.

An update by police posted on social media ust after 11.20pm states:

‘MISSING Neil Johnson from the Deeside area but believed he could be in the Rhyl / Towyn area. Any information on his whereabouts please call NWP on 101 quoting iTrace ref 22921. Diolch/ thanks.’