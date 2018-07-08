Police appeal for help locating a BMW stolen from house in Flintshire overnight

Officers from South Flintshire Police are appealing for help in locating a BMW 330e which was stolen following a burglary in Penymyndd.

In an update of the South Flintshire Police team Facebook page a spokesperson said:

“**STOLEN*** In the early hours of this morning a white BMW 330e saloon registration GL17WHR was stolen in a burglary on PENYMYNYDD ROAD, PENYMYNYDD. If you have any information or see this vehicle then please call 101 quoting incident W093641”

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.