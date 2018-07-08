independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police appeal for help locating a BMW stolen from house in Flintshire overnight

Published: Sunday, Jul 8th, 2018
Share:

Officers from South Flintshire Police are appealing for help in locating a BMW 330e which was stolen following a burglary in Penymyndd.

In an update of the South Flintshire Police  team Facebook page a spokesperson said:

“**STOLEN*** In the early hours of this morning a white BMW 330e saloon registration GL17WHR was stolen in a burglary on PENYMYNYDD ROAD, PENYMYNYDD. If you have any information or see this vehicle then please call 101 quoting incident W093641”

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

 

