Police appeal for dashcam footage following fatal crash on the M53

Police investigating a fatal collision in Ellesmere Port on Thursday are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The collision happened on the northbound side of the M53 at around 5.50am on Thursday near to junction 9, it involved two large goods vehicles and a black Peugeot 307.

Sadly, the driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, died as a result of the injuries he sustained; his family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Two men were arrested following the collision have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police Constable Tony Hayhurst said:

“The M53 is a busy road and from the enquiries we’ve conducted so far we are aware that there were a number of other vehicles travelling in the area at the time of the incident.

As part of our ongoing investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and believes they have witnessed the incident.

I’m particularly keen to hear from motorist who were travelling on the southbound carriageway at the time of the incident and have recorded any dashcam footage of the collision.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 46513.

To submit dashcam footage to police go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage .