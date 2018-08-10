independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police appeal for dashcam footage after man died following a collision in Flint

Published: Friday, Aug 10th, 2018
Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage after man who was in collision with a car in Flint last month sadly died in hospital yesterday.

The collision between the man and a Ford C-Max car happened on Ffordd Llewellyn at around 8.12pm on Wednesday July 25.

He was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, but sadly he died yesterday August 9.

Anyone with information which could assist our enquiries is asked to contact Sgt Stephen Richards at http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx 

