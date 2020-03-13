Police appeal for CCTV footage and information following attempted motorhome theft in Deeside

Police are appealing to local residents in the Aston area of Deeside to check any CCTV footage for any anything suspicious after the attempted theft of a motor home.

Two men in hoodies and dark clothes attempted to steal a motor home on a drive in Aston around 11pm last night, Thursday March 12.

Police have asked owners to “secure your property and make checks before going to bed.”

Motorhome owners are also being advised to use highly visible security measures after a large number of vehicles have been stolen from across North Wales during the last year.

David Williams, Designing Out Crime Officer said: “To date all the thefts have occurred overnight with the vehicles being taken without using genuine keys.”

“Fiat Ducato motorhomes seem to be particularly targeted across the region.

We believe that the thieves are using technology widely available online to override the manufacturer’s security measures, including the electronic immobiliser.

“We would advise owners to guard against theft by using highly visible security methods such as wheel clamps and steering wheel locks. These items should meet the physical security standard of the ‘Sold Secure’ or the Police accreditation of ‘Secured by Design.”

Anyone with information relating to the attempted theft in Aston is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number Y035154.

Alternatively contact the control room direct via the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.