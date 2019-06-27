Police appeal following serious assault in Chester city centre

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Chester city centre.

The incident took placed between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday 16 June when 40-year-old man from the city was assaulted after confronting a group of males who were urinating outside The Antiques Shop on Watergate Street.

The victim suffered broken ribs and a broken shoulder as a result of the incident.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged after receiving treatment.

Police say enquires into the incident are ongoing and detectives believe that the man in the CCTV image may be able to help with their investigation.

They are urging anyone who recognises him or thinks they may know who he is to come forward.

Detectives also want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that may aid the investigation.

Detective Constable Scott Buckley, of Chester CID, said: “We believe the man in the CCTV image may have important information to aid our investigation into a serious assault in Chester city centre.

“The incident occurred on the night of the Summer Saturday event at Chester Racecourse and left the victim with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

If you think you recognise the man in the CCTV image or know who he is please call the team here at Chester CID.

I would also like to appeal directly to the man in the CCTV image to get in touch.

The same goes for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information or footage that could be relevant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage that may help detectives with their investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 432176.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555