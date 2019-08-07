News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal following collision between car and cyclist in Flintshire on Sunday

Published: Wednesday, Aug 7th, 2019
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in Flintshire.

The incident involved a bicycle and silver Vauxhall Astra on the A5151 London Road near Trelawnyd.

The collision happened just before 11pm on Sunday August 4.

Police say a male cyclist was taken to hospital in Stoke and is being treated for serious injuries.

Any witnesses should contact PC Daniel Darbey of the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support  quoting reference 19100430743.

