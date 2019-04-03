Police appeal following armed robbery at The Games Exchange in Flint

Update: Police have issued a statement with regards to the incident in Flint.

Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at The Games Exchange, Church Street, Flint at around 1.55pm today.

A man described as 5ft 7ins tall and wearing a black balaclava, a green hoody, blue trainers and carrying what appeared to be a silver coloured hand gun threatened a female member of staff before making off on foot with cash from the shop.

DI Jane Burns said ; “ This was a traumatic experience for the shopkeeper and thankfully no one was harmed. If anyone has information please contact 101 or https://www.north-wales. police.uk/contact/live-chat- support quoting reference X044606”

Previous report: North Wales Police have urged people to avoid the Church Street area ‘at all costs’ of Flint due to an ongoing incident.

Paula has posted images of three police cars including an armed response BMW X5, she said: “Armed police in Church St by bank – There’s loads more (police) cars.”

Another comment states: “Armed police were going down the alley between Barclays and the beauty place….the police were trying to get in games exchange.”

Police have not revealed the nature of the incident, a spokesperson has said:

“There is an ongoing incident in Church Street Flint now and there will be a large Police Presence there shortly. We would urge people to avoid the area at all costs for the next 2 hours if possible and will provide more details ’

#Flint Residents

