Police appeal for driver to come forward after man seriously injured in Holywell hit and run on Friday

Police are appealing for the driver of a blue Ford to come forward after a pedestrian was injured in a collision in Holywell on Friday night.

The man was hit by the car on Pen-Y-Maes Road in Holywell, he was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say the driver fled the scene.

Police have released a picture of the car believed to have been involved in collsion.

The incident comes just a week after another hit and run collision in Holywell when 19-year-old Liam Simpson was tragically killed by a black BMW on Well Hill.

Sgt Leigh Evans from North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit, said:

“At approximately 11:30 last night North Wales Police and other emergency services responded to the scene of a road traffic collision on Pen-Y-Maes Road, Holywell, involving a blue Ford vehicle and a pedestrian.

After the collision, the driver of the blue Ford vehicle fled the scene and police are now conducting several enquiries to trace the driver.

I would like to make a personal appeal to the driver to come forward. I would also encourage anyone on Pen-Y-Maes Road, Holywell or Holywell town centre around the time of the incident to get in touch to assist in piecing together the sequence of events.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V152242 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively contact police using web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.asp.