Police appeal after break-in at pub on Flintshire border

Police are appealing for information after a rural pub on the Flintshire, Denbighshire border was targeted by burglars over the festive period.

The break-in happened sometime between 11am on Boxing Day and midday on Wednesday 27th December at the Rose and Crown public house in Llanarmon-yn-Ial.

Watches, a gold ring and a quantity of cash was stolen from the pubs living quarters along with various bottles of alcohol.

PC Dafydd Hughes from the local policing team is appealing for information. He said:

“This is a relatively quiet area, therefore, we are appealing to anybody who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the Llanarmon-yn-Ial area between Boxing Day and Wednesday morning to contact us.

“Any amount of information may assist us with our investigation.”

Police enquiries are underway and anybody with information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number RC17193863.

Alternatively, contact officers via the live webchat or please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.