Posted: Fri 2nd Apr 2021

Updated: Fri 2nd Apr

Updated: Little boy found walking alone in Buckley street this morning reunited with mum

A little boy found alone in Buckley this morning has been reunited with his mum following a police appeal on social media.

North Wales Police posted an update stating a child, aged between 2 to 3 years old, was found alone on Princess Avenue.

“He was wearing a green top and green joggers, and has short black hair.”

In an update, North Wales Police said: “Re Princess Ave Buckley, child mother has been contacted and they have been reunited. thank you for all your help.”



