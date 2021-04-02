Updated: Little boy found walking alone in Buckley street this morning reunited with mum
A little boy found alone in Buckley this morning has been reunited with his mum following a police appeal on social media.
North Wales Police posted an update stating a child, aged between 2 to 3 years old, was found alone on Princess Avenue.
“He was wearing a green top and green joggers, and has short black hair.”
In an update, North Wales Police said: “Re Princess Ave Buckley, child mother has been contacted and they have been reunited. thank you for all your help.”
— North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe 🌈 (@NWPolice) April 2, 2021
