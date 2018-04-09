Police appeal after two men armed with a knife tried to rob a disabled man on a cycle path in Blacon

Detectives in Chester are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two men armed with a knife attempted to rob a disabled man on the cycle path which runs between Deeside and Chester .

The incident happened between 7.50pm and 8pm on Sunday 8 April when a 38-year-old man in a wheelchair was confronted by two men on the Millennium Cycle Path near to Blacon Cemetery.

One of the men, armed with a knife, shouted at the victim to give him his phone but he was able to fight off his attacker causing the knife and the man to fall to the floor.

The second offender then grabbed the victim from behind but he was able to break free from his attacker.

One offender is described as white, between 5ft8 to 6ft in height, of a slim muscular build with blue eyes and believed to be aged in his mid-twenties.

He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie and had his hood up and pulled tight as well as dark gloves. He also spoke with a Liverpool accent.

Police say they don’t have a description of the second man “but he may have sustained scratch marks to his face”.

One of the men then hit the victim’s wheelchair causing it to topple onto its side. Both men then ran off in the direction of the city centre.

Detective Constable Tom Philpotts, of Chester CID, said:

“This was an opportunistic robbery by thieves who thought they could prey on a defenseless disabled man in order to steal his phone. “In this case the victim was extremely brave and lucky to be able to fight off his attackers, preventing them from causing him serious harm or taking his phone. “However others may not be able to protect themselves and therefore we urge anyone who may know these two men or have any information to come forward and call 101.”

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 31300. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.