News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal after sexual assault on a train between Chester and North Wales

Published: Tuesday, Oct 16th, 2018
Share:

Officers from British Transport Police want to speak to this man (pictured) in connection to a sexual assault on board a Virgin Trains London Euston to Holyhead service.

The assault happened at around 8.22pm on 29 September.

A 56-year-old woman bent down to collect something from her suitcase when a man, who had just boarded the train at Chester, sexually assaulted her in the first class carriage.

When she challenged him, the man laughed and walked away.

It is believed he left the train at Llandudno station.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help the investigation.

If you recognise him, or witnessed the incident, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 514 of 29/09/2018.

Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Councillors in Flintshire set to discuss whether to support another Brexit referendum

Man airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Saughill

Bin collections could move to once every three weeks in Flintshire as ‘dire’ budget consequences hit

Former North Wales children’s home resident jailed for abuse in the 1970s

Flintshire Councillor suggests using drone technology to fix county’s pothole-ridden roads

Connah’s Quay Nomads set to play at Hampden Park after drawing Queens Park in cup quarter final

Woman arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife and class A drugs on a Flintshire high street

Airbus apprenticeship programme opens for new applicants

Shares in Deeside-based ConvaTec slump over 30% following a profit warning

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn