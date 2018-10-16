Police appeal after sexual assault on a train between Chester and North Wales

Officers from British Transport Police want to speak to this man (pictured) in connection to a sexual assault on board a Virgin Trains London Euston to Holyhead service.

The assault happened at around 8.22pm on 29 September.

A 56-year-old woman bent down to collect something from her suitcase when a man, who had just boarded the train at Chester, sexually assaulted her in the first class carriage.

When she challenged him, the man laughed and walked away.

It is believed he left the train at Llandudno station.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help the investigation.

If you recognise him, or witnessed the incident, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 514 of 29/09/2018.

Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.