Police appeal after masked men break into Saughall farm and demand cash from occupants

Chester detectives are appealing for information and footage from the public following a “terrifying” aggravated burglary which has left the owners of a farm in Saughall “extremely shaken up.”

A group of four or five masked men entered a home at a farm on Parkgate Road between 8.30pm and 8.45pm last night, Wednesday 24 April – and demanded cash from the occupants.

The offenders fled the property with a wallet and a purse. They ran towards a dark coloured saloon car, possibly a BMW or an Audi, that was parked in a gateway facing Chester.

The vehicle drove off in that direction along Parkgate Road.

Some of the men were wearing high visibility jackets and some had dark clothing on.

Police say enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and as part of their investigation detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area and believes they may have seen the offenders, or have CCTV or dashcam footage of them or the dark coloured car, to come forward.

They also want to hear from anyone who thinks they may know who the offenders are or have any other information that may be relevant to the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Knox said: “This was a terrifying incident that has understandably left those who were in the property extremely shaken up.

“Burglary is a serious crime in which victims are targeted in their own home, the place they should be able to feel most safe.

“Being the victim of a burglary is always a deeply upsetting experience, but in this instance it was particularly traumatic as it occurred while the victims were at home and the offenders were a group of masked man.

“I would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and we are determined to catch the offenders and bring them to justice.

“Enquiries are ongoing in a bid to establish the identities of the men and I urge anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch.

“If you think that you may have seen the offenders before they carried out the burglary or as they were fleeing the area please contact us here in Chester.

“The same goes for anyone who believes they may know who the offenders are or have dashcam or CCTV footage of them or the dark coloured saloon car that drove off towards Chester immediately after the burglary.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may help the ongoing investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 383662, give the details via cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dashcam footage can be submitted online at cheshire.police.uk/submit-dashcam-footage.