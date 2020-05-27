Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 27th May 2020

Updated: Wed 27th May

Police appeal after a man indecently exposes himself in Connah’s Quay

Officers from North Flintshire Police team have launched an appeal for information after man ‘in his twenties’ indecently exposed himself in Connah’s Quay on Tuesday evening. 

The incident happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on Dock Road near the former waterworks.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Connah’s Quay. 

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference Y074814.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



