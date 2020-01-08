Police appeal after £40,000 wood chipper machine stolen from North Wales rail depot

British Transport Police is appealing for information following a burglary at a Network Rail depot in Llandudno Junction.

The incident happened just before 6.50pm on Sunday, 15 December.

Police say entry was forced into the compound and a Timberwolf wood chipper machine, worth over £40,000, was stolen from the depot on Tre Marl Industrial Estate.

A silver 4×4 vehicle and a white van were believed to have been used to steal the machine.

CCTV images reveals a vehicle travelling along the A55, heading eastbound towards England,transporting a machine.

BTP Sergeant Kelvin Rowlands, said: “We are working closely with Network Rail on this investigation and we ask who knows the identity of those involved, or who has any further information about the incident, to contact us by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 – quoting the reference number 900114385.

Alternatively, you can provide any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Bill Kelly, Network Rail route director Wales and Borders, said: “I would strongly urge anyone with any information in relation to this burglary to get in touch with British Transport Police.

“Burglary, such as these, have serious implications for the railway network and money lost from such crimes ultimately means there is less money available to spend on building and maintaining the railway network which directly impacts on the travelling public.”