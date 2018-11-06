   
Police and rescue teams focus on Loggerheads in missing person search

Published: Tuesday, Nov 6th, 2018
Officers from North Wales Police along with volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint and the North East Wales Search and Rescue Team spent around 10 hours searching in and around Loggerheads Country Park for a missing person.

In an update on Tuesday evening a spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“Team tasked by UK Coastguard to assist North Wales Police with an ongoing inland missing person search in the Maeshafn/Loggerheads area of Mold, alongside North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR).

Volunteer Coastguard and NEWSAR Teams searched for approximately 10 hours alongside Police Search Teams.

No further details to be released at this time.”

Police haven’t been specific in terms of who it is they are looking for but the force has put out multiple requests for help in locating a 41-year-old man missing from Mold.

Philip Davies was last seen at 2pm on Thursday, November 1 in Mold town centre.

Police: ‘check your gardens and outbuildings’ as officers renew appeal to find missing Mold man

 

