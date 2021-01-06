Plea for residents to flat pack cardboard ahead of recycling collection

People in Flintshire are being asked to make sure all cardboard is flat packed and not to put recycling in black tied bin bags ahead of waste collections this week.

During the Christmas and New Year period only food waste was picked up by council workers leaving huge amounts of plastic and cardboard to be collected.

Flintshire council deputy leader Carolyn Thomas said the move to stop recycling collections over the Christmas period was due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the availability of workers.

She said: “Many of the workforce have been affected by the pandemic and it would have been difficult to judge if enough operatives could be brought in to cover rounds who are not self-isolating and would work bank holidays so we did not want to raise expectation if it could not be delivered.”





“In addition to the above the workforce is working in safe bubbles to limit virus transfer which means crews cannot be mixed.”

“It would have been worse if recycling was put out and it could not be collected.”

Cllr Thomas said food waste was being picked up as it would otherwise go mouldy and attract vermin

Residents in parts of Pen-y-ffordd, Penymynydd and Dobshill have not had their recycling collected or bins emptied today.

It was due to a vehicle breakdown and the “sheer volume of waste that has needed collecting following the Christmas break.” According to an update of the Pen-y-ffordd Community Council website.

“The backlog is expected to be cleared as soon as possible on Wednesday, but residents are asked to please be patient and try to ensure anything left out is well contained.” the update states.

Connah’s Quay Counsellor Bernie Attridge Tweeted a request to local residents, he said: “Connahs Quay Black Bin and Recycling Tomorrow Thursday.”

“Due to the amount needed to be collected from across Flintshire after the Xmas break, we are asking for your help.”

“Can you please make sure all cardboard is flat packed and don’t put recycling in black tied bin bags.”

Steve Jones, Flintshire Council Chief Officer Streetscene and Transportation said;

“We are collecting all waste and recycling materials. Cardboard boxes should be compacted if possible and contained to assist our operatives.

“Extra staff and vehicles from across the Streetscene service are helping out with the volume of material to be collected and waste may be collected by separate vehicles.”