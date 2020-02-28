Plans unveiled for major extension to Castell Alun High School in Hope

Plans to create extra space at a secondary school where some youngsters are taught in temporary classrooms have officially been unveiled.

Three mobile units were installed at Castell Alun High School in Hope about 13 years ago as it struggled to find room to meet pupil numbers.

However, they now look set to be removed to make way for a new three-storey extension.

Flintshire Council has submitted a planning application to improve facilities for more than 1,200 pupils who currently attend the school.

It includes proposals to demolish the existing design and technology block to create additional parking for staff.

Manchester-based planning consultants Turley, who are working on the local authority’s behalf, said it would deliver a “significant benefit” for the village.

In a planning statement, they said: “The proposed development would replace a dated design and technology building and three temporary buildings which contain poor quality teaching space and provide a poor quality learning environment for pupils.

“The proposed teaching block would contain modern, purpose built teaching facilities, such as design, art and performance space, staff facilities and ancillary storage.

“It would therefore be of significant benefit to the local community, providing pupils with better quality learning space to meet their needs, and providing teachers with a better facilities for teaching.

“The proposed development would also provide additional car parking spaces to allow for the more efficient parking of cars and circulation on the wider school site.

“No increase in pupil or staff numbers would result from the proposed development.”

The architects added music, art and other classes would also be hosted in the new extension.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website.

Planners are expected to make a decision on the proposals towards the end of March.