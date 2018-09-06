News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to use Flintshire holiday park land for dog walking and play area approved

Published: Thursday, Sep 6th, 2018
PLANS to use agricultural land for dog walking and a play area have been approved.

Misty Waters Holiday Park in Lloc, near Holywell, has had proposals to create a new recreational space green lighted by Flintshire Council officers.

The field will also be used for caravan club rallies throughout the year.

In their application, the owners of the park said: “The application is for change of use of land to enable dog walking and a recreational area for holiday makers.

“The field is within the ownership and curtilage of Misty Waters Holiday Park.

“The proposed recreational area would offer holidaymakers the opportunity to exercise their dogs without leaving the confines of the holiday park.

“In addition, a change of use of a field for recreational purposes will offer facilities for a play area for children holidaying with parents and grandparents and would further promote rural outdoor living and exercise, offering enhanced well-being opportunities.”

The field was previously classified as agricultural land and would be used by holidaymakers within the opening season.

Access to the recreational field would be via an existing entrance from the touring caravan section of Misty Waters Holiday Park and the owners said it would have no impact on Fachallt Road which runs alongside it.

They added that it would not interfere with the public footpath which runs next to the field within the static caravan part of the site.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.

