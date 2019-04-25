Plans to transform derelict Holywell pub into apartments given the go ahead

A Derelict pub which has stood empty for more than a decade is set to be transformed into apartments.

A number of planning applications have been submitted in relation to The Calcot Arms pub in Holywell since it closed its doors in 2005.

Previous attempts to build houses or apartments at the site on Milwr Road have either been rejected by Flintshire Council or withdrawn.

However, the local authority has now given its backing to a scheme to convert the building into three new apartments.

The proposals were put forward by KMS Building Developments in Connah’s Quay.

In a design and access statement, the firm said: “The development is on the site of a derelict public house that has been closed for over ten year.

“It is also in a residential area of Holywell.

“The site is situated on the junction of Milwr Road and Halkyn Road, a major access road into Holywell.

“The proposed access will comply with highways standards with respect to visibility splays and junction design.

“The internal design of the flats is influenced by living rooms facing the estuary.”

The apartments will be built with parking spaces for four vehicles after being approved by council officers using delegated powers.

The company has also entered separate plans to build two detached houses on the site, which have yet to be decided on by the authority.

The appearance of the Calcot Arms building has previously attracted criticism from neighbours because of its deteriorating condition.

An application to build 10 semi-detached houses was pulled by developers in 2005, and Flintshire Council’s planning committee refused a bid to build eight apartments on the site in 2006.

A similar application to knock down the pub and build nine apartments was also refused in 2012.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).