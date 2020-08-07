Plans to relocate Pentre Co-op to new store on Queensferry Industrial Estate receive green light

Plans to relocate a Co-op store by building a larger unit nearby look set to go ahead after gaining approval

.

The retail chain previously signalled its intention to move its shop on Chester Road in Pentre 300 metres down the road to Queensferry Industrial Estate, subject to the site owners receiving permission.

Floods Properties and Development submitted the proposals towards the end of last year for a convenience store measuring 371 square metres on an area once occupied by a corn mill.

Representatives for the company said the scheme would generate extra jobs and result in two industrial units also being built for storage and distribution purposes.

The firm has now been given the green light to proceed by Flintshire Council planning officers.





In a letter of support accompanying the plans, a Co-op representative said the relocation was necessary due to problems with the existing store.

Regional acquisitions manager John Hillman said: “This will be a direct relocation of the existing Co-op store located some 300m to the east at Chester Road Pentre, which will then be closed.

“All existing staff will be relocated from the current store and additional jobs will be created.

“This proposal will safeguard the future of this much needed convenience store for future generations.

“The existing store is not fit for purpose. It is undersized in terms of sales and storage space, has a compromised sales floor layout with narrow aisles and conflicting column positions.”

He added: “The proposed new detached store will be located at the front of the Queensferry Industrial Estate and accessed via the main estate road.

“We are working closely with the developer and fully support this planning application.”

The site was previously home to a Co-op store before it was demolished approximately 40 years ago.

The developers said the area of the site earmarked for the new buildings had stood empty for a long period of time.

They added the units would boost job opportunities and provide improved parking for shoppers.

Permission has been granted on the condition that £4,000 is paid towards imposing a traffic order to prevent parking problems on surrounding streets.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).