Plans to expand Hawarden Business Park would deliver ‘significant’ economic benefits says developer

PLANS to expand an industrial site in Flintshire would help to deliver “significant” economic benefits for the area, a developer has claimed.

A consultation has been launched on proposals to extend Hawarden Business Park by creating six new units.

It comes after Redsun Projects agreed to take on a 10-acre site on Manor Lane, near to the Airbus UK facility, in August.

The land, which is being acquired from the Welsh Government, is currently used for agricultural purposes, but is allocated for employment use in Flintshire Council’s Local Development Plan.





In a planning statement, which has been made available as part of a pre-application consultation exercise, the Liverpool-based firm said the scheme would bring a number of job opportunities.

It said: “It is evident that the proposed development will result in significant positive economic impacts on both the existing Hawarden Business Park and the wider area of Flintshire.

“The proposed development would result in a range of job creations.

“Indeed, it is proposed that these units would be operable 24 hours a day, which allows for further employment due to shift work and within the security, maintenance, etc sectors.

“The importance of this development to the economic prosperity of the area, due to employment opportunities created, is considered to be in line with current national and local planning policy and guidance, and the presumption in favour of sustainable economic development.

“The proposal is not considered to have any adverse impacts upon the character of the area, flood risk, heritage assets, highway safety or the residential amenity of neighbouring properties.

“In light of the foregoing, it is considered that the proposed development should be supported, and the economic benefits secured for the site and Flintshire.”

The business park is based on the site of former Second World War airbase and was previously bought by the Welsh Government after it became derelict.

Ministers have invested £3.5 million to provide the infrastructure required to accommodate advanced technology companies.

The proposed units would be accessed from a new entrance onto Manor Lane, with landscaping, flood mitigation and ecology related measures also outlined in the application.

Anyone who wishes to make representations about the development should do so by December 11, 2020, with the consultation documents available at: www.cadnantplanning.co.uk/hawarden-business-park-expansion

A formal application is expected to be submitted to the local authority at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).