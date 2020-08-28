Plans to create new care home in Flintshire for children with learning disabilities backed for approval

Plans to create a new care home in Flintshire to help children with learning disabilities and other complex needs look set to be approved.

An application was submitted in December last year to change the use of an eight-bedroom house on Sandy Lane, which links the villages of Hope and Higher Kinnerton.

It has been put forward by Young Foundations which specialises in providing residential step-down services for youngsters with a range of health needs, including autism and mental health issues.

The Chester-based care company wants to accommodate a total of eleven children at the property, as well to as to convert the existing garage into a school building.





In documents entered to Flintshire Council, representatives said the aim was to allow children from the region to be looked after locally, creating 20 full time jobs in the process.

A senior officer has now recommended to councillors that the scheme should be given the green light ahead of a planning committee meeting next week.

It comes despite Hope councillor Gladys Healey claiming the area’s roads and sewage infrastructure would not be able to cope.

In a report, chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said: “The existing dwelling is of a significant scale having eight bedrooms and only modest modifications are required to facilitate the proposed use.

“The proposed care home would have eleven residents and will be supervised with an onsite manager 9-5 and other staff providing the necessary levels of care and support.

“The proposal makes effective use of existing buildings and previously developed land to provide specialist accommodation in a home environment for children with complex needs.

“Local residents have raised concerns and the applicant has provided additional information and revised the proposals.

“Officers are now satisfied that there are no adverse impacts and therefore recommend planning permission be granted subject to appropriate conditions.”

A total of eleven objections have been received from neighbours, who are concerned about the impact on flooding, living conditions and road safety.

The plans will be considered at a virtual planning meeting being held on Wednesday (Septemeber 2, 2020).

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).