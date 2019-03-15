Plans to convert former Flint discount store into gym approved

A former discount store in Flint will be converted into a new gym and fitness studio after a planning application was given the green light.

Proposals for the Cresta retail premises on Church Street, which closed after 25 years of trading last summer, have received the go ahead after being considered by Flintshire Council.

It will now be taken over by Tribe Fitness Studios, owned by Ethan Brunt, who has more than ten years experience in the fitness industry.

One of his main aims is to attract more footfall to the town’s high street.

In her decision notice, planning officer Claire Morter said the reuse of the building would be beneficial to the community.

She said: “The site has been vacant for a number of months and has been marketed during this time.

“In this case, the premises are located at the end of a long continuous street frontage onto Church Street.

“Whilst the proposed change of use would result in two non-shop uses, as the next door unit is a dentist, the premises has been vacant for a significant amount of time.

“The re-use of the building, which is beginning to deteriorate in condition, within the conservation area is considered to outweigh the loss of the retail unit.”

Officers from environmental health said they had previously dealt with complaints regarding excessive noise caused by music from other gyms in the area.

However, they added that such issues could be investigated using statutory nuisance legislation if necessary.

At the time the shop closed, its owner said inflated rent rates, lower footfall in the town centre, and the spike in internet shopping had led to it shutting its doors.

According to a planning document, the gym which is set to take its place will mainly be targeted at women aged between 25 and 45.

The firm said: “The premise is to create a new addition to the North Wales fitness industry capable of gaining traction and disrupting an already competitive yet growing market place.

“Tribe Fitness Studios will attract a wide demographic of ‘tribe members’ to visit frequently and provide a talking point relevant to the high street.

“The vision of Tribe is to bring the mentality and ethos of the community to as many high streets as possible, providing an anchor for other like minded entrepreneurs to follow and redefine how we live in communities.

“The target market is women aged 25 to 45 leading busy lives, living within a five mile radius and feeling the need for a place to be social, find time for themselves and concentrate on their health and well being at the same time.”

The gym said it would host a range of fitness classes, including monthly obstacle races.

