Plans to build 19 apartments at former Flint social club site receive the green light

PLANS to build 19 apartments on the site of a former social club in Flint have been given the green light.

The land was originally home to the Flint Borough Working Men’s Club, which has since been demolished.

Permission was previously granted for 15 houses at the same location off Woodfield Avenue in 2010, four of which have already been constructed.

However, the company behind the scheme wanted to change its proposals for the rest of the development by creating 19 apartments in three separate blocks around a central parking area.

The amendments by Woodland NW Developments have now been approved by Flintshire Council’s chief planning officer.

The application would normally have been dealt with by the local authority’s planning committee at their monthly meeting.

But due to the coronavirus outbreak, the council has handed greater powers to its officers.

In a report published ahead of the decision, Andrew Farrow said: “The site is located within the settlement boundary of Flint and has had the benefit of planning permission for residential.

“The principle of residential development at this location is therefore well established.

“The proposed density and site layout would provide for a form of development which would be sympathetic to the character of existing development in proximity to the site within this urban context.

“Of fundamental importance in consideration of this application is ensuring that the living conditions of the occupiers of existing/proposed dwellings are safeguarded as part of the application

“Following the receipt of amended plans, there is no objection to the development.”

Mr Farrow’s decision was published on the council’s website at the end of last week.

Committee members were given the chance to provide feedback in advance of the outcome.

Three objections were submitted by neighbours against the amended proposals, including one who said more houses were needed in the town rather than flats.

But approval was granted subject to the developer paying £733 per apartment to improve Pen Goch Play Area.

Extra conditions were also added to require bin storage to be provided and for an existing hedge to be at the site to be retained.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).