News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans submitted to turn former day centre in Queensferry into homeless night shelter

Published: Friday, Dec 27th, 2019
Share:

PLans to convert a former day centre into a new night shelter for homeless people in Flintshire have formally been submitted.

The proposals would see the Glanrafon Centre in Queensferry refurbished to house 12 beds for rough sleepers.

It was previously revealed that the county was without emergency accommodation after a pilot scheme was withdrawn at short notice in September.

Flintshire Council (FCC) is now aiming to restore the service by adapting the empty building on Chester Road East to include sleeping space, toilets and bathing facilities.

The local authority said the facility would also be used to help homeless people to find their own housing.

In the application, representatives said: “We are now approaching the coldest period in the year and Flintshire have no provision for rough sleepers.

“The pilot project proved the need for the provision and FCC staff have sourced a building that could be used for the purpose of the emergency bed provision with some adaptions.

“The project is an emergency bed provision service for people within Flintshire who are homeless and are referred by FCC housing solutions team.

“The service will contribute to the process of resettlement by offering emergency accommodation with support which promotes independence for service users.

“The provision offered will comprise of advice and practical support which is intended to equip individuals accessing the service with the necessary skills to sustain accommodation as independently as feasible.”

The shelter would be open seven days a week from 7pm to 11am and staffed by a full time co-ordinator, as well as five part time workers.

The council said it would also be used for rough sleepers whenever its severe weather protocol is triggered.

The building has been used by the local community for the last 50 years and was last used as a day centre, which closed in June this year when it relocated to the nearby Hwb Cyfle site.

Speaking earlier this month, the authority’s chief executive said it hoped to have the new facility up and running by next month.

Colin Everett said: “The permanent shelter was closed by a landlord and it wasn’t our decision, so we were left at fairly short notice without provision.

“We’ve moved quickly and Neal (Cockerton – chief housing officer) has had our full support to use the facility in question.

“We are applying for permission to regularise that, but of course we do have to use it in emergency weather in between.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website.

County planners will decide on the proposals at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Appeal launched over refusal of retrospective plans for car wash in Shotton due to noise concerns

Updated: All lanes back open on A494 in Queensferry following earlier closure due to a collision

Trail Challenge Raises over £2,000 for Saltney based Neuro Therapy Centre

Plans to build more than 100 new homes in a Flintshire take step forward

New Bill aims to encourage ‘far more people’ in Wales to stand as local councillors

Christmas Day drink-driver found to be nearly four times over legal alcohol limit after crashing car in Flint

Have a very Merry Christmas

Police issue warning after four catalytic converters stolen in Queensferry overnight

Appeal over rejection of Flintshire caravan park’s expansion plans is dismissed


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn