Plans submitted to demolish house in Flintshire to make way for 18 new ones

Plans to demolish a house in Flintshire to make way for 18 new ones have formally been outlined.

The application would result in the development of land at Bryn Road in Flint, which is located near the Mill Tavern pub.

According to documents put forward to Flintshire Council, the proposals would help to deliver “high quality” housing within the town.

Agents acting on behalf of Niall Wallace who is behind the proposals said it would also lead to road improvements in the area.

In a planning statement, they said: “The layout presents an opportunity to secure high quality, attractive and safe development and placemaking in a convenient location with a range of high quality housing contributing to a sustainable residential neighbourhood within the settlement.

“Access is provided for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists ensuring access for all and connectivity to adjacent active travel routes.

“Of particular benefit the scheme would provide for upgrading along a stretch to widen Bryn Road and add new footways materially enhancing highway safety.

“This addresses a key part of the objections set out in the pre-application consultation report and should clarify misunderstanding.”

They added: “Flint is a principle settlement in the county with key social and community infrastructure capable of absorbing the modest development of a site of this size.

“The land is previously developed for the purposes of Planning Policy Wales and would contribute to national sustainable placemaking outcomes to make the best use of resources through its use for development.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website.

Planners from the local authority are aiming to decide on the proposals by mid-January.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).