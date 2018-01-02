Plans for a gas fired backup power station to fill ‘energy gap’ in Flint given green light by council

Plans for a new ‘flexible’ power plant in Flint have been approved by Flintshire County Council.

The gas-powered plant, also known as a ‘peaking’ plant will be built at Aber Park Industrial Estate in the town.

The 5MW plant will generate electricity at short notice to fill an ‘energy gap’ within the local electricity network.

Gas peaking is the generation of electricity during the peak hours of consumption between 4 and 7 pm when the power distribution network in the UK is typically under the most pressure.

Conrad Energy, the London based firm behind the scheme says electricity produced by the plant will be used at times when renewable energy sources fail to generate sufficient electricity, or for short periods when there is an exceptional demand for energy.

The National Grid’s increased use of wind and solar power means the generation of electricity in the UK is becoming more reliant on the prevailing weather.

It’s estimated that for every 8kW of wind power added to the grid, 1kW of ‘back-up energy’ – generated by flexible power plants such as the one in Flint, will be required.

This morning we had over 40% wind generation and 75% low carbon generation. Right now #wind power is generating an extraordinary 11.8 GW. A very windy end to 2017 and the #greenest year on record. — National Grid Control Room (@NGControlRoom) December 31, 2017

‘Typically this will be required at times when alternative methods of energy generation from renewable sources fail to generate sufficient electricity, or when there is a short period of exceptional demand for energy that cannot be met through traditional ‘frontline’ sources.

In such cases, NG considers flexible power generation supply as the ‘last line of defence’ to prevent serious fluctuations and blackouts.’ the plans state.

During the six-month construction phase, the site will create employment for 10 workers, documents also say;

‘Maintenance of the facility will also create additional long-term employment capacity, and plans say the power plant ‘will support employment for highly skilled engineers during its operational lifespan. These jobs will be sourced locally where possible.’

The site will see three gas generators located next to each other, a gas kiosk, client building and transformer which will be located to the north of this gas generator.

When complete the power station will be remotely operated, security fencing around the perimeter will protect the site and surveillance cameras will be installed to allow for remote monitoring.

Noise Impact

A Noise Impact Statement was prepared in support of the planning application it says:

‘A weekday and weekend Background Sound Survey was completed in positions considered representative of the existing receptors in the vicinity of the Site.

The outcome of the Noise Impact Statement indicates that the potential level of noise produced by the engines will be below the lowest average measured background sound level and will not exceed the most robust rating level criteria.

The noise levels produced by the development will not exceed the 50dB criteria given World Health Organisation Guidelines for external amenity levels.

During the night-time period, it is predicted that residents at Old London Road and Swinchiard Walk will be subjected to noise levels below the lowest average measured background.’

The council are still considering a second application by Conrad Energy for a gas-powered plant in Sandycroft.