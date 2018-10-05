Plans for new industrial unit on Hawarden Business Park given green light

Plans to create a new industrial unit on Hawarden Business Park have been given the green light.

The two-storey building will be home to commercial fridge manufacturers Staycold, who currently have a base in nearby Chester.

It comes after the Welsh Government approved the sale of the land, along with a property development grant and the construction of a new road associated with the unit in March 2017.

Full permission has now been granted for the site by Flintshire Council following an application by Pochins Development.

In a planning statement, they said: “Whilst the application is being made on behalf of Pochin Developments the proposal is being brought forward on behalf of Staycold whose office functions are based in Chester with outsourced warehousing in a number of locations who are looking to rationalise and bring all functions in house and are seeking to relocate within the region.

“Staycold is a manufacturer of commercial refrigeration with a global presence, dedicated to supporting the needs of leading food and beverage brands.

“Site operations are limited to branding, packing, testing and distribution; no heavy manufacturing will be undertaken on-site.

“It should be noted that extensive pre-application consultation has taken place between the developer and Airbus, who occupy land to the east of the site.”

The business park is a former Second World War airbase which was bought by the Welsh Government after it became derelict.

Ministers invested £3.5m to provide infrastructure services required by advanced technology companies with planning permission for the first set of units granted in 2002.

Staycold was originally established in 1979 in the town of Parys in South Africa, where a factory is still located.

In 1998, an export office was established in Chester, to manage global brand relationships and increase export growth.

The proposals for its new premises were approved by Flintshire Council officers using delegated powers.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.