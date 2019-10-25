Plans for new drive thru KFC and Starbucks on A55 near Holywell could create 60 new jobs

A new drive thru KFC and Starbucks could be built at the side of a stretch of the A55 in Flintshire creating 60 new jobs.

The fast food and coffee giants are looking to move onto a piece of land next to a branch of McDonald’s at the Singing Kettle services in Lloc, near Holywell.

It’s estimated the proposals by franchise firm Gastronomy Foods would result in 40 people being employed at the restaurant with 20 in the coffee shop.

The company said it would help to cater for holidaymakers who use the busy expressway to travel along the the North Wales coast.

Representatives added it would also deliver a large increase in parking with only limited spaces currently available at the site.

[Plans have been submitted for a drive thru KFC and Starbucks next to McDonald\’s off the A55 near Holywell. Source: Gastronomy Foods]

In plans put forward to Flintshire Council, they said: “The proposal will provide an enhanced service area at Junction 31 of the A55.

“This will provide additional facilities to road users on the A55, enhancing the range of facilities on the existing service area and encouraging drivers to take breaks.

“This can only enhance road safety on the strategic highway network.

“The proposal must be located in a location where it can meet the needs for tourists which would necessitate being located immediately adjacent to the A55.

“The existing service area at Junction 31 already has the necessary road infrastructure in place to allow for additional facilities to be provided.”

Although the land earmarked for development is in an area of open countryside, the company claimed the benefits of the proposals would outweigh any harm caused.

It added that the extra car parking would help to alleviate congestion with plans in place for larger bays for caravans and motor homes.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the local authority’s website.

Planning officers are aiming to make a decision by the middle of next month.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).