Plans for more than 50 new homes in Oakenholt backed for approval

Plans for more than 50 new homes in a village in Flintshire have been backed for approval.

The proposals by Anwyl Homes are part of the latest phase of the Croes Atti development in Oakenholt, near Flint, where hundreds of houses have already been built.

Politicians recently backed an application for 78 properties on the same site despite some raising concerns that it did not include enough affordable housing.

Flintshire Council’s planning committee is now set to consider the latest section of the scheme, which has received the support of the authority’s officers.

Chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said the principle of development had already been established and the fresh plans related to changes in the type and layout of houses.

In a report, he said: “The application site consists of 1.24 hectares of land forming part of the wider Anwyl/Persimmon development known as ‘The Oaks’ located in Croes Atti to the south east of Flint.

“The design concept for the site is that of providing modern residential neighbourhoods which have a strong local identity and encourage a sense of community.

“In summary this is a new full application relating to the replacement and rearrangement in the house types and layout approved previously for Anwyl Homes although due to changes the layout results in one less dwelling on this part of the site.

“The principle of residential development on this site is established by the outline and reserved matters applications which cover the site.”

In 2013, work on the development unearthed evidence of a Roman settlement, including a well-preserved section of Roman road, pottery and buildings.

Further investigations have been carried out by The Clwyd Powys Archaeological Trust ahead of the latest proposals, but no further discoveries were made.

Some objections have been raised on the grounds that the new properties would overlook those of neighbours.

However, Mr Farrow said the issue had been addressed by the change in house types put forward.

He said: “In terms of the concerns and objections received since the submission of the original scheme, amended plans have been submitted which shows a change in the house type shown on plot 42 from a Cenarth house type to a Cardigan house type.

“The change in house type overcomes the issues of overlooking and impact on the boundary with the objectors house and the loss of a tree noted.”

The approval of the plans would be subject to a number of conditions, including the requirement for improvements to be made to the spine road into the development once 75 per cent of the houses are occupied.

The proposals will be considered by planning committee members on Wednesday, 1 May.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).