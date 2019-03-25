Plans for global engineering firm to set up base on Hawarden Business Park approved

Plans for a global engineering firm to set up base on Hawarden Business Park have been approved.

Trelleborg, which has its headquarters in Sweden, applied to build a high-tech assembly and research and development facility on the former Second World War airbase site in December.

The land was bought by the Welsh Government after it became derelict and ministers have invested £3.5 million to provide the infrastructure required by advanced technology companies.

The polymer technology firm’s move from its current unit on Manor Lane has been approved by officers at Flintshire Council using delegated powers.

Officials said the new proposals would help to generate increased income and extra jobs for the region.

In a statement the company said: “With a clear desire to remain in the area, the applicant is now seeking relocation to Plot 2B Hawarden Business Park.

“This plot is suitably sized, offers easy access to the sub-region’s highway infrastructure and is capable of supporting the business operation as it moves into its next phase of development.

“It is anticipated that retention of this highly successful and expanding global business will be seen as a valued component within the sub-regional economy and recognised as an employer of highly skilled professionals with ‘supply chain’ capacity.

“The facility offers hi-tech assembly, associated research and development, marketing and distribution of ship to shore technologies.

“It will help generate increased wealth, new jobs and further income as part of the sub-regional economy.”

Permission was recently granted for a two-storey building on the same site, which will be home to commercial fridge manufacturers Staycold.

The Welsh Government approved the sale of the land, along with a property development grant and the construction of a new road associated with the unit in March 2017.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).