Plans for four new homes in Connah’s Quay given green light

Published: Thursday, May 30th, 2019
Plans have been given the go-ahead to create four new houses on Deeside.

The small development will be built on land to the rear of an existing property on Deans Place in Connah’s Quay.

The proposals put forward to Flintshire Council by KMS Development will see private gardens and dedicated parking spaces created for each of the two-bedroom properties.

The site is currently the garden for the house at number 13.

In a statement supplied with planning documents, the company said: “The development has been designed to comply with all aspects of the council’s policy for housing development.

“The intention is to merge into the site without any visual conflict with its neighbours.

The houses have been designed to avoid overlooking the properties in Deans Place and the adjacent nursing home.

“The garage to number 13 has been demolished to create access to the rear.

“Car parking is within the courtyard created to accommodate two car parking spaces for each house.”

 

