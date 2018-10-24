Plans for around 80 new homes in Oakenholt submitted

Plans for a major housing development could see around 80 new homes built in a village in Flintshire.

Anwyl Homes wants to build 78 houses as part of the latest phase of the Croes Atti development in Oakenholt, near Flint.

Hundreds of properties have already been created as part of the development.

In 2013, work at the site unearthed evidence of a Roman settlement, including a well-preserved section of Roman road, pottery and buildings.

The proposed site already has reserved matters approval for 132 houses, but the Ewloe-based firm said a change in market conditions mean that number had been reduced.

In a planning statement, they said: “This detailed planning application seeks planning permission for the erection of 78 detached, semi-detached and mews style dwellings with associated car parking, open spaces access and landscaping.

“The statement has been prepared in accordance with guidance provided by Flintshire County Council and Welsh Assembly Government to support this application on behalf of Anwyl Construction Company who own the application site land at Thomas Land, Oakenholt.

“The site has reserved matters approval for a residential development consisting of 132 new dwelling.

“The principles applied to the current approval still stands but a change in the market conditions reflects the need for a new planning application.

“Whereas the reserved matters approval was for the whole site, this application is for a reduced site area as illustrated.”

Some objections were raised by nearby residents in a consultation carried out by the company before the application was entered.

Issues highlighted included the reduction of open space and the impact on schools and GP surgeries.

However, the the firm said most of the concerns relate to matters which were agreed in the previous application.

The proposals will be considered by Flintshire Council at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.