Plans for around 100 news homes in Flintshire village formally entered

Plans to build around 100 new homes in a small village in Flintshire have formally been entered amid concerns about the impact on road safety.

Stewart Milne Homes has put forward a planning application to develop land in New Brighton, near Mold.

The company claimed the development would help to address a shortage of housing land in the county.

However, a consultation report carried out by the firm in advance of submitting the scheme reveals there are a number of concerns within the local community.

Members of the New Brighton Residents Group have previously objected to the anticipated growth in population and claimed the field off New Brighton Road is prone to flooding.

One resident who contacted the company also raised worries about the extra traffic created as a result of the 97 new properties.

In their response, they said: “I feel that careful consideration needs to be taken regarding the entrance and exit of this development on the New Brighton Road.

“The road is lethal; people drive too fast and don’t acknowledge the 30mph near New Brighton.

“How there has not been a fatal accident on this road is a miracle.

“The housing development will have children and families coming out on to the New Brighton Road.

“It’s extremely dangerous as it is, so more traffic and pedestrians will make it potentially very dangerous.”

In a flood consequence assessment, civil engineers acting on the firm’s behalf said they believed the site was at low risk of flooding.

In response to the highways concerns, the company added that there are no transport related reasons to withhold planning permission.

They said: “The site will be accessed from a new priority junction off New Brighton Road which will have sufficient visibility splays either side of the proposed access point.

“A secondary vehicular access to the development will be provided further west along New Brighton Road which will serve only five dwellings.

“The change in speed limit will be relocated approximately 30 metres to the north-west along New Brighton Road in order to accommodate visibility from the proposed secondary access.

“A village gateway and traffic calming features will be provided, including dragon teeth and hi-vis signage.”

The proposals also include a signalised pedestrian crossing and a new section of footpath along the western side of New Brighton Road.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to decide on the scheme by early next month.

