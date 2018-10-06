Plans for 20 apartments on Mold business park submitted to Flintshire planners

A new development of 20 apartments could be built on the edge of a business park in Mold.

It comes after plans were submitted for two residential apartment blocks on land to the back of Broncoed Business Park.

It follows on from the adjoining Parc Broncoed development, where 80 homes are being built in total.

Developers FG Whitley said the apartments will have two bedrooms and be designed to meet local housing demand.

They said: “The proposed scheme aims to provide apartments on this centrally located site close to local amenities and transport routes within Mold’s town settlement boundary.

“Providing new homes on this convenient site will allow the residents to integrate and benefit from being part of a wider community.

“Our design approach is to recognise the importance of Mold as an important settlement supporting local commerce and industry with a wide range of amenities close by including Mold Alun School with its sports facilities, health centre, supermarkets and retail provision.

“The site has close links to the surrounding road network which offers good access to employment and other settlements in the area.

“The homes will be built to meet National House Building Council standards and to the highest build quality that can be witnessed on the adjacent development site.”

Natural Resources Wales has confirmed that the site is not within any flood zones.

The site layout includes two courtyards with parking spaces for each resident visible from their apartment.

A new private access road will be formed off the existing Ffordd Byrnwr Gwair, next to the existing Park House office block.

The plans will be considered by Flintshire Council at a future date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.