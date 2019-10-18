Plans entered to upgrade chemical processing plant in Flintshire

Plans have been entered which could see improvements made to a chemical processing plant in Flintshire.

Warwick Chemicals wants to expand its current facility on the Coast Road in Mostyn to reduce the amount of waste generated at the site, which has been in operation for more than 40 years.

The company employs 160 people at the plant which sits close to the Dee Estuary and is one of the main global manufacturers of an additive used in detergent and biocide products.

If approved, it would result in the extension of the existing facility to make way for new processing equipment.

Officials said the said the scheme would deliver a number of benefits in proposals submitted to Flintshire Council.

They said: “As part of the site’s on-going safety and environmental improvement program, new processing technology was installed and commissioned between 2013-15.

“Additional works are now required to further improve the original changes and ensure the site’s long-term future.

“The proposed development once successfully commissioned, will allow the decommissioning of existing aging equipment.

“This will reduce the inventory of in-process hazardous chemicals and reduce the overall process safety risk profile on site.

“The proposed changes will not affect the type of use of the Mostyn site facility nor the overall site foot print.”

They said the proposals would have no negative impact on the surrounding area.

Although the facility is classed as a hazardous chemical installation, they added the site has enhanced security to prevent unauthorised access.

Comments are currently being invited on the plans via the council’s website.

The authority’s planning officials are aiming to decide on the scheme by the middle of next month.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).