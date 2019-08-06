Plans entered to extend factory on Deeside Industrial Park

Plans have been entered which could result in the expansion of a factory on Flintshire’s main industrial estate.

Russell IPM, based on First Avenue on Deeside Industrial Park, already runs a warehouse measuring more than 2,300 square metres.

The company, which creates pest control technologies, now wants to extend its operations by adding approximately 1,000 square metres to the building.

In planning documents submitted to Flintshire Council, representatives for the firm claimed the development would help to boost the local economy.

They added that it was also in fitting with the surrounding industrial buildings.

They said: “The project looks to provide additional storage and warehousing facilities at the current premises of Russell IPM Ltd.

“The proposal will have a positive effect on the economy of the area, firstly Russell IPM Limited are a long-established company well known throughout the area and further afield.

“The economic benefits proposed will centre on local employment, starting with the construction and implementation of the project.

“It is proposed that where possible local labour, materials and firms will be utilised to carry out works.

“Following construction, it is understood that Russell IPM Limited long standing employment and recruitment in the area will continue and consequently provide economic improvements through employment.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on the proposals by mid-September.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).