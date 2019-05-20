News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans entered to demolish six industrial units in Connah’s Quay and build to large warehouses

Published: Monday, May 20th, 2019
Plans have been entered which could see six industrial units in Connah’s Quay demolished to make way for two large warehouses.

It comes as some of the existing buildings at Riverside Park on Dock Road are said to be in a poor state of repair.

In the short term, the site’s owners TMC Hallcrest said they would re-house the current tenants.

However, in the long term the temperature measurement specialists said they wanted to use the new properties buildings to support the manufacturing processes they carry out from the nearby Riverside Buildings.

[An example of how the replacement warehouses in Connah’s Quay could look. Source: Planning document]

In planning documents entered on the firm’s behalf, they said the expansion would provide a boost to the economy.

Representatives from David McChesney Architect Ltd said: “The proposal is for two new warehouses with associated car parking.

“The siting of the two new warehouses are moved over to the car park boundary so that the site can be integrated into Riverside Buildings by removing the boundary wall.

“This will allow flexibility for the client to operate the new buildings within his existing premises.

“The existing dilapidated units are a safety risk as it attracts undesirables. Site safety is compromised.

“The new warehouses will enhance the area and provide an opportunity for new employment.”

The internal floor area of the two buildings will be 990 square metres.

The company has outlined plans to build them using materials made locally from businesses such as Kingspan or Tata.

It also intends to improve the entrance area by providing benches for the public near the quay wall overlooking the River Dee.

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on the application by mid-June.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

